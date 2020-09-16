Now In May

RADIODAYS EUROPE has moved its 2020 event once again, this time to MAY 2-4, 2021 due to the pandemic. The event will remain in LISBON; it was originally scheduled for MARCH and then moved to DECEMBER. In addition, a "CHRISTMAS Lunch" virtual event will be held on DECEMBER 14th and will be open to all registered participants.

GM PETER NIEGEL said, “At a Steering Board meeting today it was agreed that due to the on going worldwide COVID 19 crisis the RADIODAYS EUROPE event will be moved to 2-4 MAY 2021. This decision was taken after watching developments worldwide closely and in consultation with partners and supporters of the event. And, while there seems to be a continued change in the situation across the world it is still not ‘safe’ to hold such a large event in DECEMBER.

"It has been a very difficult decision to make as back in MARCH when we postponed the event for the first time we were anticipating it would be possible to hold an in person event in DECEMBER. However, what we are continuing to see is that the situation country by country and within the radio and podcast communities is that quarantines, restrictions on travel and the continued spread of the virus mean an event in DECEMBER is not in the interests of our participants, speakers, partners and hosts.

"We ask all of you who have purchased a ticket for their continued support, while we cannot refund tickets due to our refund policy however we can change the name on your ticket if you cannot make the new dates, you can do this at rde@meetx.se. All 2020 purchased tickets are valid for 2021.”

« see more Net News