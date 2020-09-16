-
WEBR/Buffalo Ups Dave Gillen To PD
September 16, 2020 at 5:47 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
KENMORE BROADCASTING COMMUNICATIONS Adult Standards WEBR-A/NIAGARA FALLS-BUFFALO has upped NSM DAVE GILLEN to PD.
GILLEN is a market veteran who served as PD at WGRQ, WNYS, and WMJQ and as MD/host at WKSE. He moved into sales at WJYE-WYRK in 2000 and later sold for CBS affiliate WIVB-TV and NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV and hosted and sold at WMSX. He joined WEBR in JULY at the station's format launch.
