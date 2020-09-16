Gillen

KENMORE BROADCASTING COMMUNICATIONS Adult Standards WEBR-A/NIAGARA FALLS-BUFFALO has upped NSM DAVE GILLEN to PD.

GILLEN is a market veteran who served as PD at WGRQ, WNYS, and WMJQ and as MD/host at WKSE. He moved into sales at WJYE-WYRK in 2000 and later sold for CBS affiliate WIVB-TV and NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV and hosted and sold at WMSX. He joined WEBR in JULY at the station's format launch.

