iHEARTMEDIA has set the 2020 iHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA, which will celebrate the best in Latin culture and music during HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH featuring performances from OZUNA, PRINCE ROYCE, ANITTA, MYKE TOWERS, MANUEL TURIZO, CAMILO and NICKY JAM streamed and broadcasted OCTOBER 8th.

Hosted by iHEARTLATINO Chairman/Chief Creative Officer and iHEARTRADIO air personality ENRIQUE SANTOS, this year’s virtual event will feature remote performances from artists’ homes and studios around the world, as well as stories from members of the Latin community who have changed the world of art, television, cinema, radio and politics.

HULU subscribers can watch the 2020 iHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA as a one-hour special beginning OCTOBER 8th at 8p EDT/5p (PDT) through OCTOBER 15th. The event will also stream in its entirety on LIVEXLIVE and broadcast across iHEARTMEDIA’s Spanish Mainstream Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, Hot AC and Oldies radio stations nationwide.

In addition to performances, NICKY JAM will be honored with the annual iHEARTRADIO CORAZÓN LATINO AWARD presented by ALLY.

Additionally, in celebration of HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH, from SEPTEMBER 15 through OCTOBER 15 iHEARTRADIO will recognize achievements and contributions from some of today’s biggest artists, personalities, politicians and more from the Latin community with a series of audio vignettes.

SANTOS commented, "At a time when COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting the Latin community and people of color, we hope the 2020 iHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA and our month-long HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH spotlight of the inspiring thought leaders impacting today's culture will be a reminder of our resilience and achievements. Now more than ever, this year’s FIESTA LATINA will be a celebration of our community. Although music fans will not be able to physically attend the event in person given the limitations on live events during the pandemic, they can still experience the energy and excitement of this mega-concert via the stream and broadcast."

Get more information at iHeartRadio.com/fiesta.

