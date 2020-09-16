Tour Begins In Columbus, New Album Out January 21, 2021

THE DIRTY NIL have announced their exciting (and safe) new endeavor, a “DANCING 2 THRASH” Virtual Tour. Hosted by NOONCHORUS, the livestreaming tour will follow the amp-blowing trio as they use the magic of the internet to transplant themselves in venues across NORTH AMERICA beginning OCTOBER 13th in COLUMBUS, OH through NOVEMBER 5th in TORONTO. All shows start at 7p.

The band issued the following statement: "Hey everyone, we know it’s been a weird year but we’re here to help. Tired of these bullshit living room concerts? Miss the chaos and energy of a Rock n Roll show? We proudly present the "Dancing 2 Thrash Tour": 14 unique sets in your favourite NORTH AMERICAN cities. Pro audio and video performance delivered as only your boys can do. We promise these will ease the pain of 2020."

The band's forthcoming album on DINE ALONE RECORDS will be released JANUARY 1, 2021.

