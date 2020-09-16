Coming To SiriusXM

SIRIUSXM is adding a third satellite channel from CNN, this one offering the audio of CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series.

CNN ORIGINALS launches on channel 121 on SEPTEMBER 18th, joining the channels airing audio from CNN and HLN and airing audio from CNN series like "ANTHONY BOURDAIN: PARTS UNKNOWN," "UNITED SHADES OF AMERICA WITH W. KAMAU BELL," "THIS IS LIFE WITH LISA LING," "DECADES," "AMERICAN DYNASTIES: THE KENNEDYS," "THE WINDSORS: INSIDE THE ROYAL DYNASTY," "THE HISTORY OF COMEDY," and others, and HLN series like "FORENSIC FILES II," "VERY SCARY PEOPLE "with DONNIE WAHLBERG, and "HOW IT REALLY HAPPENED WITH HILL HARPER."

"CNN and HLN Original Series offer a mix of historical, culture, crime and mystery non-fiction content, so there's something for every kind of SIRIUSXM listener," said CNN WORLDWIDE EVP/Talent & Content Development AMY ENTELIS. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase and introduce our informative and entertaining series to a whole new audience."

SIRIUSXM SVP/News, Talk & Entertainment MEGAN LIBERMAN added, "CNN and HLN have created an incredible catalog of docuseries, and we are proud to offer them, in addition to future programs, as a full-time channel to SIRIUSXM subscribers."

Besides the three satellite channels, CNN INTERNATIONAL also airs via SIRIUSXM's streaming service and app.

« see more Net News