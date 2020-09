Keynotes

The virtual version of PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced the keynote speakers and the third round of speakers appearing at the PODCAST MOVEMENT VIRTUAL 2020 event, streaming online OCTOBER 19-20.

Keynote sessions will include a roundtable with former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, former presidential candidate, and current "OUR AMERICA" podcast host JULIÁN CASTRO, "POD SAVE THE PEOPLE" host DERAY MCKESSON, former CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID SERVICES Acting Administrator and "IN THE BUBBLE" podcast host ANDY SLAVITT, and LEMONADA MEDIA co-founders JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER and STEPHANIE WITTELS WACHS; WWE announcer and "CHASING GLORY" podcast host LILIAN GARCIA; and returning keynoter and podcast host PAT FLYNN.

The speaker agenda will include:

AMANDA MCLOUGHLIN AND MIKE SCHUBERT, MULTITUDE PRODUCTIONS: HOW TO RECORD REMOTELY AND HAVE YOUR SHOW SOUND (NEARLY) EXACTLY THE SAME

BOB FRYMIRE, APM MUSIC: A SOLUTION TO MUSIC IN YOUR PODCAST

BREE HILL FROM NASA: THE SPACE BETWEEN YOUR EARS: HOW NASA USES PODCASTS TO EDUCATE AND INFORM

CHRISTIAN SWAIN, PANTHEON MEDIA: LICENSING MUSIC FOR PODCASTS: TODAY'S CHALLENGES AND TOMORROW'S OPPORTUNITIES

DAN MISENER, PACIFIC CONTENT: PODCAST NEIGHBORHOODS: HOW TO FIND NICHES YOU DIDN’T EVEN KNOW EXISTED

DAVID COHN, MEGAPHONE: PODCAST FOR GOOD: CREATING SOCIAL CHANGE AT SCALE

ELEANOR HYDE, AUDACIOUS MACHINE CREATIVE: THE LIMITATIONS OF TRUTH

ERICA DICKERSON, GOOD MOMS BAD CHOICES: WE'RE ALL NICHE: HOW TO ADVOCATE FOR YOUR PERSONAL IDENTITY THROUGH PODCASTING (FROM TWO SINGLE, BLACK MOMS WHO DO SO)

LINDSAY PIPER SHAW and FRED HADRA, RIGHT SIDE UP: A REALIST'S GUIDE: PRICING AND SELLING ADS FOR INDEPENDENT PODCASTS

ILANA MILLNER, PINNA: A BEHIND THE SCENES LOOK AT PRODUCING AWARD-WINNING PODCASTS FOR KIDS!

JEN GROGONO, USTUDIO: SIGNS YOUR BUSINESS IS READY FOR PODCASTING

JENNY KAPLAN, WONDER MEDIA NETWORK: GENDER EQUITY – WILL WE EVER ACHIEVE IT (AND IF SO, HOW WILL WE KNOW)?

JOSH MIELY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS: ENGAGING INTERVIEWS MADE EASY

JULIE BROAD, BOOK LAUNCHERS: GROW YOUR AUDIENCE AND YOUR INCOME, A BESTSELLING BOOK

KELLIE RIORDAN, DEADSET STUDIOS: GETTING GRANULAR: HOW TO PITCH, STRUCTURE, AND PLOT A HIT NARRATIVE SERIES

LAURA BENSON, PATREON: MASTERING MEMBERSHIP -- A DEEP-DIVE INTO BEST PRACTICES ON PATREON

LAUREN THARP, MEGAPHONE: MEASURING AND MONETIZING THE PODCAST NETWORK-FROM INDIE TO ENTERPRISE

MARIBEL QUEZADA SMITH, DIFERENTE and TANGIA ESTRADA, THAT'S WHAT SHE DID: HOW TO GET YOUR GROOVE BACK -- REVIVING YOUR PODCAST & BUILDING MOMENTUM

MICHAEL RAPHAEL, FINAL FINAL V2: UNLOCKING PRO TOOLS FOR PODCASTS

MICHELLE LEVITT, HEIL SOUND: MICROPHONE TECHNOLOGY: UNDERSTANDING YOUR SOUND

SAM AKHMEDOV, FIESTA APP: GROW YOUR SHOW AUDIENCE THROUGH MICRO CONTENT

SHANE SAMS, THE FLIPPED LIFESTYLE PODCAST: HOW TO EARN A FULL-TIME LIVING AS A PODCASTER (WITHOUT SELLING ADS OR BUILDING A HUGE AUDIENCE)

STEVE STEWART, STEVE STEWART PODCAST PRODUCTIONS: EDITING TIPS: WAYS TO CUT YOUR EDITING TIME IN HALF

TIFFANY ASHITEY, ESSENCE PODCAST NETWORK: BEYOND DOWNLOADS: EFFECTIVE STRATEGIES FOR GETTING YOUR PODCAST NOTICED

UZMA JAFRI, MOMMYING WHILE MUSLIM: BREAKING STEREOTYPES AND ACCIDENTAL AUDIENCES

