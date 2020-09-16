Black Music Conference

THE MUSIC BUSINESS EMPOWERMENT (MBEC) will virtually hold its 6th annual 2-day conference this FRIDAY and SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th and 19th.

This years keynote speakers are iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Urban & Hip-Hop Programming Strategy DOC WYNTER and 300 ENTERTAINMENT Co-Founder/CEO KEVIN LILES.

Conference highlights will include a Q&A with DOC WYNTER and iHEARTMEDIA Urban AM personality BIG BOY IN THE MORNING and RADIO ONE VP COBY COLB will have a Q&A with KEVIN LILES.

MBEC Founder ARLINDA GARRETT told ALL ACCESS, “Our conference focuses on Black music and is open to music fans, emerging artists, producers, managers and those aspiring to work in the music industry. Our mission is to is to EDU-TAIN (Educate & Entertain). In addition to the seminars, our honorees this year are TERRI THOMAS, Operations & Program Director of RADIO ONE/HOUSTON and KEINON JOHNSON, SVP/Urban Promotion at INTERSCOPE RECORDS.

“Ms. THOMAS will receive the "Radio Executive of the Year 2020 Trailblazer” award, and Mr. JOHNSON will receive the Executive of the Year 2020" award. The ceremony will take place on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th at 4:40pm (ET).”

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th (ET)

2p - A&R and Producers: Creating The Hits

3:30p -Label Executives: The Conduits To Your Success

5p -Radio Programmers: What Is The New Norm at Radio

6:30p - Special Artist Performances

7p -Keynote Q&A w/DOC WYNTER and BIG BOY From THE NEIGHBORHOOD

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th (ET)

12n -Digital Distribution: Reaching Consumers Directly

1:30p - Women In Marketing: The Brand Agents

3p - Entrepreneurs In Entertainment: Making Our Own Path

4:30p - Special Artist Performances & Trailblazer Award Presentation

5p -Keynote Q&A w/ KEVIN LILES and RADIO ONE’s COLBY COLB

For more information on panelists or to register, click here.

