Podcasts, Too

The long-anticipated addition of podcasts to AMAZON MUSIC has come to users in the U.S., U.K., GERMANY, and JAPAN as of TODAY (9/16). Podcasts are now available on all tiers of the service, paid or free, at no additional cost.

The official announcement included the news that the platform has inked several creators to deals for new original exclusive podcasts, including DJ KHALED's new "THE FIRST ONE," BECKY G.'s "EN LA SALA" (with a video version on TWITCH), a new entertainment interview show from DAN PATRICK and IMDb, "THAT SCENE WITH DAN PATRICK," and a project for AMAZON and AUDIBLE from JADA PINKETT SMITH and WILL SMITH's WESTBROOK AUDIO. Also, DOUBLE ELVIS PRODUCTIONS' "DISGRACELAND" is moving from iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK to AMAZON MUSIC in an exclusive deal for the show's next season, starting in FEBRUARY.

“Our customers’ listening habits are constantly evolving, and we know they’re looking to us to provide them with a rich experience rooted in music and entertainment,” said AMAZON MUSIC VP STEVE BOOM. “With this launch, we’re bringing customers even more forms of entertainment to enjoy, while enabling creators to reach new audiences globally, just as we’ve done with music streaming. Podcasts, paired with our recent partnership with TWITCH to bring live streaming into the app, makes AMAZON MUSIC a premiere destination for creators.”

“We’re thrilled to offer customers a convenient podcast listening experience that fits their lifestyle,” said AMAZON MUSIC Dir./Podcasts KINTAN BRAHMBHATT. “Never before has listening to podcasts on the move, in the car, or at home been so simple. Our customers will be able to utilize the voice functionality they know and love with music, to now enjoy a superior podcast experience and uncover a brand-new selection of favorites.”

“Partnering with AMAZON MUSIC allows me to really give my listeners what they’ve always asked for: more DISGRACELAND content,” said DOUBLE ELVIS co-founder and DISGRACELAND host JAKE BRENNAN. “Through this partnership with AMAZON MUSIC, we’re enhancing the future of the show for fans, expanding our output of content by moving to an ‘always on’ weekly schedule, which will translate to more episodes for listeners on a more consistent basis."

PATRICK's show will debut SEPTEMBER 22nd with ADAM SANDLER as the first guest and WILL FERRELL, DAVID SPADE, BRYAN CRANSTON, and PETER BILLINGSLEY as upcoming guests. “We all have moments in life that take us back to a specific time or feeling in our lives,” said PATRICK. “For some it’s a familiar smell, a taste, or a song. For me and so many, it’s a scene in a movie that made us laugh, made us cry, frightened us, inspired us, or simply provided escape. This podcast is about those moments, and I could not be more passionate about sharing them with you again -- but this time it will be all about how those scenes happened, and sometimes how they almost never happened at all. I cannot think of a more perfect place to share them than IMDb and AMAZON MUSIC.”

“I’m recording my podcast with the greatest musicians of all time, and with some of my best friends who also happen to be the most iconic artists on the planet,” said DJ KHALED, whose new show was developed by AMAZON MUSIC and THE SPRINGHILL COMPANY. “We’ll talk about fame, fortune, life, and success. These stories are here to motivate you because everybody starts from somewhere, from the ordinary to extraordinary. Before you get to another one, you got to get to 'THE FIRST ONE,' only on AMAZON MUSIC.”

“To me, my voice has always been about more than just singing, it's using it for the greater good and creating a destination for change,” said BECKY G, whose show is a co-production between AMAZON and GEMA PRODUCTIONS. “In quarantine, with so much time to consider the world around us, it felt like the perfect opportunity to open a new line of communication and pay it forward, and I'm so thankful that AMAZON MUSIC and GEMA approached me with the opportunity to create this podcast. I'm excited to be joining forces with AMAZON MUSIC so we can start to have conversations about looking within to see how we can all be better.”

« see more Net News