COMSCORE Senior Media Analyst PAUL DERGARABEDIAN's "MANY SCREENS, BIG PICTURE" podcast, originally launched in APRIL with eight episodes, is returning for a relaunch under the BENZTOWN + MCVAY MEDIA PODCAST NETWORKS banner.

DERGARABEDIAN, the go-to expert on movie box office figures, said, “In order to take the MANY SCREENS, BIG PICTURE podcast to the next level, we’ve assembled this dream team of COMSCORE and BENZTOWN + MCVAY PODCAST NETWORKS in order to build what I know will be a fun, rollicking, informative and enlightening series of shows that will look at all aspects of media and entertainment with top guests from across the industry.”



BENZTOWN's DAVE “CHACHI” DENES said, “COMSCORE is the gold standard for movies measurement, and PAUL is the voice of the box office and is featured regularly in prestigious media outlets around the world, including ACCESS HOLLYWOOD, CNBC and the LOS ANGELES TIMES. Movie fans can't wait to get back to the cinema and MANY SCREENS, BIG PICTURE will be there to cover it!"

MCVAY MEDIA's MIKE MCVAY added, “We’re excited to have this already successful podcast join our network. PAUL’s list of guests reads like an entertainment encyclopedia. A weekly must listen.”

