Storic Media Podcast Network Debuts 'Let's Get Raw With Rori'
September 16, 2020
UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS' STORIC MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK is adding "LET'S GET RAW WITH RORI," a dating and relationship podcast hosted by "REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK" personality RORI SASSOON. The show debuts TOMORROW (9/17).
"I’m thrilled to be bringing this podcast to life and getting ‘unzipped' with my guests,” said SASSOON. “We’ll be covering everything from dating dilemmas, success stories and sex -- even the tough and juicy questions that everyone wants to hear. RAW WITH RORI will not only be humorous and fun, but a place for listeners to get expert advice they can use in the real dating world.”
“RAW WITH RORI is STORIC’s first relationship and dating podcast -- and I can’t think of anyone more suited to host than RORI SASSOON,” said STORIC Founder/Pres. KRISTIN VERBITSKY. “RAW WITH RORI is not your typical dating podcast. The show will be light and fun while giving listeners good advice along with funny conversation with celebrity guests.”
