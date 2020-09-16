Scholarships

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTING's PILOT innovation initiative is offering up to $10,000 in media technology scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students in 2021.

Four scholarships of $2,500 each will be awarded by the program in conjunction with the BROADCAST EDUCATION ASSOCIATION in 2021 to successful applicants; Current college sophomores, juniors, seniors entering graduate school and graduate students pursuing broadcast engineering, media technology and innovation studies are eligible. Applications are due by OCTOBER 15th, with winners to be announced in FEBRUARY.

“PILOT continues to stress the importance of attracting and educating top technologists to the broadcast industry," said NAB EVP/CTO SAM MATHENY. "These scholarships expand awareness of broadcast technology in the academic world, and can assist those students with interest in the technical elements of media to pursue their goals. We are pleased to once again be working with BEA on this program, as an important part of PILOT’s technology education efforts.”

BEA Exec. Dir, HEATHER BIRKS added, “On behalf of BEA’s board of directors and membership, we are grateful for PILOT’s continued support. With the constantly changing environment, it’s more important than ever to assist students interested in media technology and innovation. We appreciate PILOT’s ongoing dedication to this crucial sector of academia.”

Find out more and apply at nabpilot.org/scholarships/.

