Bret Michaels Helping Colleges

Multi-platinum Rocker BRET MICHAELS has been named the official 2020 Ambassador for the 10th Annual "World College Radio Day" on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2nd. His "Life Rocks Foundation" will be donating $10,000 in 'BRET Grants' to participating college radio stations around the world, matching the funds raised by the COLLEGE RADIO FOUNDATION.

MICHAELS said, "In this difficult time, there has never been a more important year, or a better year, for the hope that college radio brings. It is the future of communications and, in a year like this, communication is key. Music itself is the soundtrack to life and helps drive us through these unprecedented times. When dorms and campuses may be quiet, this should be the time for college radio to be going strong,"

RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT's BRUCE FLOHR, who manages MICHAELS, said, "As an alumni of KCPR college radio and a prime example of college radio being a laboratory for students to learn business, communication and teamwork, I can't think of a better ambassador than BRET MICHAELS. His entrepreneurship, collaborative spirit and love of new music makes him uniquely qualified to help guide the next generation with his advice, personal stories and experience."

Founded by Dr. ROB QUICKE, professor of communication at WILLIAM PATERSON UNIVERSITY of NEW JERSEY, this year marks the 10th annual "World College Radio Day." QUICKE said, "Obviously, we never could have imagined the circumstances for our tenth anniversary. However, the students are eager to celebrate and will be participating at over 500 college radio stations in any way they can because they want to remind everyone that now, more than ever, college radio is still such a vitally important medium. BRET couldn't have been more passionate and excited about this project, with true concern for college students and how they'll be moving forward."

For more info, check out www.collegeradio.org or www.bretmichaels.com.

