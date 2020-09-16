Cutbacks

FOX NEWS MEDIA will be making staff cuts across the company's divisions, with all levels of employees affected except for on-air personnel. The cuts are expected to reduce the workforce by under 3%, and will most directly hit the television networks' hair and makeup staff, with guests no longer receiving hair and makeup services.

A statement from the network read, “As FOX NEWS MEDIA has evolved into a streamlined multi-platform organization, we are realigning several functions and restructuring various divisions in order to position all of our businesses for ongoing success.” Further details of the cutbacks were not disclosed.

FOX NEWS MEDIA's audio division includes FOX NEWS RADIO and podcasts.

