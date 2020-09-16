Wed. 9:13a PT (Photo: Mt. Wilson Observatory HPWREN Camera)

Firefighters have thus far been able to keep the flames of the Bobcat Fire from reaching the MOUNT WILSON OBSERVATORY and the towers and transmitters of most of LOS ANGELES' TV and FM radio stations, with the flames at one point reaching within 500 feet of the observatory on TUESDAY. The U.S. FOREST SERVICE reported in a tweet WEDNESDAY morning that, "We had a good night last night and fire behavior moderated at the south end of the fire."

The Bobcat Fire, one of several wildfires currently burning in CALIFORNIA, was only 3% contained as of WEDNESDAY morning, with over 44,000 acres burned. MOUNT WILSON is the primary television and FM antenna farm for the LOS ANGELES market.

« see more Net News