Come 'N Get It!

The #LOVEUP FOUNDATION, created by JOHNJAY & RICH from iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KZZP (104.7 KISS-FM)/PHOENIX is spreading love, kindness and FOOD, by hosting a Food Truck Tour, which will provide nearly 5000 free lunches to COVID-19 frontline workers in the area. The event runs SEPTEMBER 16-22 and will visit seven different BANNER HEALTH hospitals, serving lunches from local food trucks including EUR HAUS, NDANDA, GRILLED ADDICTION, REEF'S KITCHEN, IT'S SEOUL GOOD, THE PANINI PEOPLE, THE CHICKEN COOP, EVEREST MOMO and MY LOUISIANA (Ed. note: What? No 'Steak Me Home Tonight'?)

JOHNJAY said, "We created the #LOVEUP Food Truck Tour to show appreciation for the dedicated frontline hospital workers who have been tirelessly helping patients fight COVID-19 over the last 6 months and to support our local food truck community that has been financially hurt by this pandemic. Thank you to the JOHNJAY & RICH listeners and #LOVEUP supporters who responsibly purchased #LOVEUP masks in effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. We now get to use that money to help pay it forward."

