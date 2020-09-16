Silent Auction Raises $52,000

The MEET MUSIC ROW silent auction has come to a close, raising $52,000 for SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE. The auction offered 30-minute virtual meetings with top industry execs, including producer DANN HUFF, CMT SVP/Music Strategy & Talent LESLIE FRAM, MAKE WAKE ARTISTS' CHRIS KAPPY, BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/A&R SARA KNABE, SONY/ATV CEO RUSTY GASTON, the NASHVILLE PANDORA team and more.

“I am overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who stepped up to make this a success," said auction organizer and BLUEBIRD CAFE Open Mic Night host BARBARA CLOYD. "Because of the industry professionals who donated their time, the people who helped us spread the word, and the bidders who dug deep, SECOND HARVEST will be able to keep a lot of people from going hungry."

“We are so grateful to the NASHVILLE music community,” said a statement from SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK. “More people than ever need our help right now, and this donation will provide over 200,000 meals.”

« see more Net News