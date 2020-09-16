Lineup Released

WORK X WORK's upfront event for independent podcast networks, THE X FRONTS, has announced the lineup of talent appearing at the six-hour virtual event streaming on SEPTEMBER 24th and sponsored by podcast advertising network ADVERTISECAST.

Representing CLOUD 10 will be "BUSY PHILIPPS IS DOING HER BEST" host BUSY PHILIPPS and CEO SIM SARNA; DCP ENTERTAINMENT will feature "WOKE AF" host DANIELLE MOODIE, "THE TOURÉ SHOW" host TOURÉ, and CEO CHRIS COLBERT; "NEWCOMERS" hosts NICOLE BYER and LAUREN LAPKUS and co-founders JAKE HURWITZ and AMIR BLUMENFELD will represent HEADGUM; KAST MEDIA will offer "PUMP RULES" host LISA VANDERPUMP and CRO MIKE JENSEN; TALKHOUSE will be represented by former NFL star CHRIS LONG, host of "GREEN LIGHT WITH CHRIS LONG," "356 DAYS WITH mxmtoon" host mxmtoon, and co-founder IAN WHEELER; THESKIMM will be represented by co-founder and "SKIMM'D FROM THE COUCH" host CARLY ZAKIN; and CROOKED MEDIA Head of Sales GIANCARLO BIZARRO will also appear.

Other companies on the agenda include WONDER MEDIA NETWORK, LIPSTICK & VINYL, QCODE, ADVERTISECAST, LOCKEDON, MULTITUDE PRODUCTIONS, WMN NETWORK, and KERNING CULTURES NETWORK.

“We believe in the power of indie. In uncertain times like these, fresh voices and new leaders will guide the way,” said WORK X WORK Founder/Creative Dir. SCOTT NEWMAN. “We are thrilled to provide a showcase where brands and buyers can experience the next big thing.”

Register at thexfronts.com/register.

