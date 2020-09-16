TUNED IN RADIO Triple A WRLT LIGHTNING 1000/NASHVILLE and iconic venue THIRD & LINDSLEY have hosted the weekly NASHVILLE SUNDAY NIGHT series together since 1996. But CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) forced the series to go on hiatus.

Now they have partnered with the NUGTS.NET, which provides a music platform for live concert streams and recordings. The partnership to bring back NASHVILLE SUNDAY NIGHT weekly via PAY-PER VIEW begins SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th with a performance from up-and-coming blues artist CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM.

WRLT PD DAN BUCKLEY said, “We’ve been waiting over 20 years for an opportunity like this. To finally bring NASHVILLE SUNDAY NIGHT in color to a worldwide audience is a dream come true!”

3RD & LINDSLEY owner RON BRICE said, “As we approach our 25th year partnering with WRLT for NASHVILLE SUNDAY NIGHT, we could not be happier about having NUGS.NET now in the family.”

NUGS.NET Founder/CEO BRAD SERLING said, “We are really thrilled to become a part of the legendary partnership between LIGHTNING 100 and 3RD & LINDSLEY for NASHVILLE SUNDAY NIGHT. So many incredible musicians have graced their stage. CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM is definitely one of them.

