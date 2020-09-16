Russell (r) & Kailey (l) Dickerson (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS extends congratulations to TRIPLE TIGERS' RUSSELL DICKERSON and his wife KAILEY, who welcomed their son, REMINGTON EDWARD, last week (9/10). REMINGTON weighed in at 10 lbs. 4 oz. and measured 22.5 inches long. This is the couple's first child.

"He's here!" DICKERSON wrote in a post on his INSTAGRAM. "We can't imagine a life before you and it's only been a few days."

