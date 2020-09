Board Election

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION and RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS FOUNDATION has elected its new Board of Directors.

Joining newly minted RTDNA CHAIR CBS affiliate WLKY-TV/LOUISVILLE News Dir. ANDREA STAHLMAN on the board are new members TEGNA ABC affiliate KIII-TV/CORPUS CHRISTI ND NIA TOWNE in Region 6 (OKLAHOMA and TEXAS); E.W. SCRIPPS CO. VP/News SEAN MCLAUGHLIN as Director-at-Large; and NEXSTAR CBS affiliate WIVB-TV/BUFFALO ND LISA POLSTER as Director-at-Large. GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP CBS affiliate WKMG-TV/ORLANDO ND ALLISON MCGINLEY has been elected Chair-Elect, to replace STAHLMAN next year. Outgoing Chair MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WLRN-F/MIAMI ND TERENCE SHEPHERD becomes Chair of the RTDNF, replacing outgoing RTDNF Chair JERRY WALSH. Longtime Treasurer and past Chair LOREN TOBIA has been re-elected Treasurer for another three year term.

BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F-AC KSFI-KRSP/SALT LAKE CITY Dir. of Audience Development SHERYL WORSLEY was elected to a fourth term representing Region 3 (ARIZONA, COLORADO, NEW MEXICO, UTAH, WYOMING).

TEGNA NBC affiliate KARE-TV/MINNEAPOLIS Digital Dir. LAUREN OLSON is back for a second term in Region 4 (MINNESOTA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN).

In REGION 5 (IOWA, KANSAS, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA), MEREDITH CBS affiliate KMOV-TV/ST. LOUIS Exec. ND SCOTT DIENER was re-elected for a third term.

NEXSTAR CBS affiliate WIAT-TV (CBS 42)/BIRMINGHAM News Anchor/Managing Dir. SHERRI JACKSON was elected to a second term representing Region 9 (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI)

HEARST ABC affiliate WMUR-TV/MANCHESTER, NH ND ALISHA MCDEVITT will represent

Region 10 (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT) for a second term.

And with MCGINLEY's election as Chair-Elect, Region 13 (FLORIDA, GEORGIA, PUERTO RICO, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS) is now open, and STAHLMAN will nominate a candidate to be approved by the board for the position.

