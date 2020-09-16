Virtual Celebration

SAVE THE MUSIC and SONGFARM.ORG will present three new music technology grants during a live virtual event for students on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd. Songwriters and producers ROSS COPPERMAN and NICOLLE GALYON will host the event and present grants to benefit underserved high schools in NASHVILLE, as well as schools in their respective hometowns in VIRGINIA and KANSAS.

The event follows the "Hometown to Hometown" inaugural fundraiser hosted in NASHVILLE last FEBRUARY, which funded new music tech programs for high schools.

The livestream event is part of SAVE THE MUSIC's new "#MusicSaves" campaign, "a call to the public to ensure music education is recognized for the powerful social, emotional, and cultural benefits it provides so it does not get left behind in the 2020-2021 school year," according to PR materials.

« see more Net News