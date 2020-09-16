New Shows

Along with CNN's "ELECTION 101," which debuted TODAY (NET NEWS 9/16), the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK has added another pair of new podcasts.

The previously announced "BALD TALK" with comics BRIAN HUSKEY and CHARLIE SANDERS (NET NEWS 7/23) from WILL FERRELL's BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK is debuting TODAY (9/16); another show with YOUTUBE personalities HANNAH ASHTON and KATIE TRACY, "THE SECRET SYLLABUS," debuted SEPTEMBER 8th, looking at college life with tips on how to survive and thrive on campus.

« see more Net News