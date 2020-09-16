Simington

President DONALD TRUMP has nominated NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION Senior Advisor NATHAN A. SIMINGTON to the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION. SIMINGTON is TRUMP's choice to replace outgoing Commissioner MIKE O'RIELLY, whose nomination was withdrawn after he publicly differed with the administration on removing protection for social media platforms against liability for posts placed on their sites by third parties, an issue about which SIMINGTON aligns with the President.

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH said, "NAB congratulates NATHAN SIMINGTON on his nomination to the FCC. We wish him the best during the confirmation process and look forward to working with him on the critical issues affecting local radio and TV broadcasters should he be confirmed to the Commission."

