WGER Pays Your Way

ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WGER (MIX 106.3)/SAGINAW is doing a PAY IT FORWARD promotion through the month of SEPTEMBER. They're selecting local DRIVE-THRU's three times a day throughout the market and paying for people's purchases.

It's promoted on the station's SOCIAL MEDIA and WEBSITE, with clues about where they will be that day. Not surprisingly, MIX 106.3 is getting a great response, especially in times like these where people continue to be eager for something good to happen.

