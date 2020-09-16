Debuts Today

PREMIERE NETWORKS and syndicated Country morning host BOBBY BONES have launched another podcast for iHEARTRADIO and BONES' NASHVILLE PODCAST NETWORK, "TOO MUCH TO SAY WITH KALIE SHORR." The show debuted TODAY (9/16), with new episodes to be made available every WEDNESDAY.

Independent Country singer/songwriter SHORR, who is also a RADIO DISNEY COUNTRY personality, said, “When BOBBY had the idea to start this podcast, I was so excited. Hosting my own show has been a goal of mine for a long time and I can’t think of a better team to be working on it with. It’s great to be given this platform, and I really look forward to sharing my story candidly in a new format.”

“We made KALIE a Spotlight Artist on ‘THE BOBBY BONES SHOW’ earlier this year, and it was clear our audience was paying attention and believes in her,” said BONES, who will executive produce the show. “She is a force in the genre and I’m so excited to add her voice and stories to our growing network.”

