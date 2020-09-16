TV Adaptation

iHEARTRADIO's podcast "HAPPY FACE" is in development as a TV show for PARAMOUNT+, the soon-to-be-rebranded subscription video on-demand service currently known as CBS ALL ACCESS, reports DEADLINE. The podcast tells the story of syndicated "DR. OZ SHOW" crime correspondent and LMN "MONSTER IN MY FAMILY" host MELISSA MOORE, whose father was a serial killer known as the "Happy Face Killer."

The TV adaptation is being developed with writer JENNIFER CACICIO and "THE GOOD FIGHT" and "EVIL" producers ROBERT and MICHELLE KING. CACICIO, a writer on the KINGS' upcoming "YOUR HONOR," will serve as Exec. Producer along with KING SIZE PRODUCTIONS' LIZ GLOTZER and iHEARTMEDIA's BOB PITTMAN and CONAL BYRNE. The deal was brokered by UTA, which represents iHEARTMEDIA, CACICIO, MOORE, and the KINGS.

