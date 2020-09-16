93X Stream Playing Country As 'Trump Country 93.7'

SUN BROADCASTING's Active Rock WXNX (93X)/FT. MYERS-NAPLES, FL is currently playing Country on its station stream using the slogan "TRUMP COUNTRY 93.7," complete with a DONALD TRUMP celebrity impersonator delivering the station voiceover imaging.

Is it a stunt or format flip? Stay tuned, and listen for yourself here.

The station's FACEBOOK page offers one clue with a post reading, "To all our 93X friends & family, we’ll be back on a new channel soon! Hang tight, we’ll have details to come!"

« see more Net News