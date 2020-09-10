Charese Fruge, Lindsey Brown

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks SPORTS and sportscasting and specifically hockey with LINDSEY BROWN, air personality and “Hockey Insider” for CBS Sports Radio 1140/LAS VEGAS.

Making her way in a field that's mostly covered by men, BROWN explained, "My career and life have always involved hockey and sports in general.” "Coaching was my first and only job aspiration until I decided to take an actual shot at a career in sports radio. My abilities as an athlete were always a huge source of confidence/self-esteem for me growing up, so it wasn’t just about playing or knowing about sports. My life has always revolved around sports, it’s one of the very few areas I’m exceptional/fluent in. Every single one of my ‘futures’ that we all daydream for ourselves always included a ‘dream job’ in sports. And now, here I am.”

Whether it's radio or records or television or behind the scenes, whether it's an industry veteran or an up-and-comer, every week respected programmer and consultant CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on a woman to watch--only in ALL ACCESS.

Read this week's column here.

