Hey! It's His Channel!

FROM MY HOME TO YOURS: SUMMER’S END features BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN on the 12th volume of his special Guest DJ sessions featured on his exclusive SIRIUSXM channel, E STREET RADIO (channel 20).

The Guest DJ session features SPRINGSTEEN paying tribute to the end of summer, sharing legendary summer songs and memories. The latest installment premiered YESTERDAY (9/16) on the radio and is available On Demand.

The DJ session will also repeat several times in E STREET RADIO:

* THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th at 6a and 3p ET

* FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th at 10a and 4p ET

* SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th at 12a, 8a and 5p ET

* SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th at 9a and 6p ET

* MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st at 7a and 4p ET

* TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd at 12a and 8a ET

