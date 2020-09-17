This Weekend On Ozzy's Boneyard Channel

SIRIUSXM's OZZY'S BONEYARD (Channel 38) is airing a special to honor the 40th anniversary of the release of OZZY OSBOURNE’s classic debut LP "Blizzard of Ozz" beginning this FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th at 5p and 11p (ET), and rebroadcast throughout the weekend.

OSBOURNE and co-host BILLY MORRISON will explore OZZY's first solo album track by track with commentary including what led to the making of the LP.

Check out a sample of what OZZY remembers about the LP on SIRIUSXM's OZZY'S BONEYARD here.

« back to Net News