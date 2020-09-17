Free, On YouTube

What a long strange trip 2020 has been, and the strong adapt! As has BONNAROO, which has unveiled full details for VIRTUAL ROO-ALITY, a free three-night live broadcast airing exclusively via YOUTUBE, SEPTEMBER 24-26 beginning daily at 4:30p (CT) right here.

The annual festival with a remarkable range of programming, spanning brand new live performances, unique original content, and incredible archival sets captured at BONNAROO’s home at GREAT STAGE PARK in MANCHESTER, TN. A complete schedule will be announced soon.

It will feature more than 35 legendary artists, rising stars, and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, including: NATHANIEL RATELIFF, CHROMEO, BIG GIGANTIC, BRUCE HORNSBY feat. JAMES MERCER, ROB MOOSE & POLO G, OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW’S BONNAROOTENANNY, DENZEL CURRY, LENNON STELLA, BILLY STRINGS, ACTION BRONSON, CLOZEE, MOON TAXI, LIVE FROM TIPITINA’s featuring GALACTIC AND TANK AND THE BANGAS, PIGEONS PLAYING PING PONG, GOOSE, LIVE FROM GRADUATE NASHVILLE curated by MUSIC CITY tastemaker WHISKEY JAM featuring ASHLEY McBRYDE, INGRID ANDRESS, DEVIN DAWSON and ERNEST, and many more.

