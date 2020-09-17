Scholarship

The LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING FOUNDATION is offering a $3,000 scholarship and has announced details of this year's program.

The 2021-2022 LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP, awarded in collaboration with the BROADCAST EDUCATION ASSOCIATION (BEA), will be granted to one graduate student to support continuing studies and dissertation in broadcast history. The dissertation will become part of the LIBRARY's collection. Submissions are due by OCTOBER 15th.



“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to partner with BEA to underwrite this exciting opportunity that support’s the LABF’s mission of preserving the past, reflecting the present and informing the future of the American broadcasting industry,” said the LIBRARY's Co-Chair and HUBBARD RADIO CEO GINNY MORRIS. “We look forward to supporting this outstanding initiative for years to come.”

“We are honored to work alongside the LABF to recognize and reward a graduate student each year,” said BEA Exec. Dir. HEATHER BIRKS. “The research of broadcast history is a key focus for BEA and supporting those members continues to be a priority for us.”

Find out more at BEAweb.org.

