GRAY TELEVISION ABC affiliate KSWO-TV/LAWTON, OK-WICHITA FALLS, TX LSM/Digital Sales Mgr. DAKOTA WOODS has rejoined TOWNSQUARE MEDIA as Market Pres./Chief Revenue Officer at its LAWTON, OK cluster, Country KLAW, Rock KZCD (Z94), and Top 40 KVRW (POP CRUSH 107.3). WOODS worked in sales at the cluster before his stint at the television station.

Regional VP ROBERT TRUMAN said, “I am looking forward to working with DAKOTA. He has proven to be a strategic thinker who is highly motivated and comes to us with great experience in radio, television and digital solutions. Even more encouraging than his experience is DAKOTA’s deep roots and relationships in the community, and his strong desire to serve LAWTON for years to come.”

“I’m excited to re-join the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA team in LAWTON, as I’ve missed how progressive TOWNSQUARE is in helping local businesses grow across its many platforms,” said WOODS. “LAWTON is my home and it is such an honor to be representing these iconic community-connected brands we have in the market.”

COO/Local Media ERIK HELLUM added, “TOWNSQUARE is committed to being live and local, so we are proud to hire a talent like DAKOTA, a LAWTON resident that is fully committed to his community, and glad to welcome him back home.”

