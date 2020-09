Madonna (Photo: yakub88 / Shutterstock.com)

MADONNA will direct and co-write a new MADONNA biopic from UNIVERSAL. MADONNA is scheduled to co-write the screenplay with ACADEMY AWARD winning writer DIABLO CODY.

Who will portray MADONNA in the film has not been announced. No timetable for production and release of the film has been announced.

See more from USA TODAY.

« see more Net News