Will Pay Tribute To Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy, Sister Rosetta Tharpe

THE RECORDING ACADEMY will honor its 2020 Special Merit Awards recipients with "Great Performances: GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends," an awards ceremony and tribute concert on FRIDAY, OCT. 16th, at 9p (ET) on PBS.

The 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award honorees, which were announced earlier this year, are CHICAGO, ROBERTA FLACK, ISAAC HAYES, IGGY POP, JOHN PRINE, PUBLIC ENEMY and SISTER ROSETTA THARPE. KEN EHRLICH, PHILIP GLASS and FRANK WALKER will receive Trustees Award honors, and GEORGE AUGSPURGER was recognized with the Technical GRAMMY Award. MICKEY SMITH JR. will also accept the Music Educator Award as this year’s recipient.

Hosted by JIMMY JAM, the lineup of performers includes LAURIE ANDERSON, PHILIP BAILEY, BRANDI CARLILE, CYNTHIA ERIVO, CHRIS ISAAK, JASON ISBELL & AMANDA SHIRES, CYNDI LAUPER, SAM MOORE, LESLIE ODOM, JR., and YOLA. Presenters include RHIANNON GIDDENS, JOE MANTEGNA, JOHN LEGEND, LL COOL J, GREG PHILLINGANES, HENRY ROLLINS, and DON WAS.

