New 'Radar Country' Playlist And Global Hub

To celebrate the six-month anniversary of SPOTIFY's global emerging artist program, RADAR, the company is launching a RADAR Country playlist and a global RADAR Hub program to continue supporting up-and-coming artists from around the world. The centralized hub (see it here) will be home to the extensive artist lineup from the RADAR program, and will feature artists' newest releases, region and genre specific RADAR global playlists (including editors' favorite picks), original exclusive content and TODAY's newly-launched RADAR FRANCE, CANADA, U.S. Country and U.S. Latin playlists.

Since the MARCH launch of the emerging artist program, there have been more than 22 global sister programs, and 115 RADAR-affiliated emerging artists around the world have been featured.

“The launch of the Global RADAR Hub is the perfect illustration of how our editorial teams collaborate to build up-and-coming artists from all over the world," said SPOTIFY Head Of Global Hits NED MONAHAN. "We hope this will be an easy new way for fans to discover artists from outside of their home countries and for artists to begin to develop a global fanbase.”

