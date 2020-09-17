Limited-Run Series

SIRIUSXM PROGRESS will air a limited-run show hosted by BEN, BRETT, and JORDAN MEISELAS, the brothers and Democratic activists behind the "MEIDASTOUCH" social media account and PAC. "MEIDASTOUCH RADIO" will air SATURDAYS at 2p (ET) for a limited run.

“Although it was only recently formed, MEIDASTOUCH has amassed a tremendously large and engaged following, becoming one of the most powerful grassroots movements across all platforms this election cycle,” said the MEISELAS brothers in a press release. “We’re excited to introduce ourselves to a new audience on SIRIUSXM PROGRESS, and to speak with their passionate audience about the best ways to motivate voters to turn out in November and restore civility to the country.”

« see more Net News