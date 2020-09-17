So Wrong

ROTTEN TOMATOES has launched a new podcast debating the quality of movies, TV, and streaming shows that fans think the site and critics "got wrong." "ROTTEN TOMATOES IS WRONG," hosted by Editor JACQUELINE COLEY and Contributing Editor MARK ELLIS with appearances from Curation Manager TIM RYAN, is debuting TODAY (9/17) via ART19 with a breakdown of the KEANU REEVES 2005 film "CONSTANTINE," with new episodes posting weekly on THURSDAYS at 6a (ET).

"Some fans love to tell us at ROTTEN TOMATOES that the Tomatometer score and critics got it wrong, and we hear them," said Editor-in-Chief JOEL MEARES. "We love inviting passionate, friendly debate, while helping audiences find amazing content, and our new podcast 'ROTTEN TOMATOES IS WRONG' does both. Our goal is to give fans an entertaining, new way to discover beloved and not-so-beloved films and shows and join a lively and often hilarious discussion with some of the sharpest and funniest voices in the entertainment space."

