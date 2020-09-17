TikTok Deal Takes Shape

Looks like ORACLE has won tentative approval for terms for its deal with BYTEDANCE's wildly popular TIKTOK app's U.S operations and that the U.S. TREASURY DEPT. has signed off as well, according to SEEKING ALPHA.

TREASURY had some modifications to the deal which were approved and WHITE HOUSE Chief of Staff MARK MEADOWS said Pres. TRUMP would decide on the deal in 24-36 hours, which indicates a potential POTUS approval.

CHINA hasn't signaled agreement so far.

Deal points are said to be that ORACLE will own 20% of TIKTOK and that WALMART will come aboard a minority investor role. This beats a deal deadline that TRUMP had decreed by Executive Order (NET NEWS 9/14).

