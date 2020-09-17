Carton (Photo: From HBO Documentary)

A trailer has been released for the HBO documentary about the rise and fall of former ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK morning host CRAIG CARTON.

The two minute trailer for "WILD CARD: THE DOWNFALL OF A RADIO LOUDMOUTH" features clips of CARTON on the air and interviews with his on-air partner BOOMER ESIASON (saying of CARTON, "He ruined what we all had") and others, linked by CARTON himself telling his story.

The documentary, produced by STREETSMARTVIDEO's MARTIN DUNN and MARIE MCGOVERN, debuts OCTOBER 7th at 9p (ET/PT) on HBO and HBO MAX.

