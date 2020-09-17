'One Click' Coming

CADENCE13 will debut a new podcast from actress ELLE FANNING and journalist JESSICA WAPNER that will spend its first season investigating a controversial and fatal diet drug. "ONE CLICK," which traces how DNP, a chemical originally used to make artillery shells in WORLD WAR I, became a diet and bodybuilding drug sold with "one click" on the Internet, is based on a JANUARY 2020 DAILY BEAST article commissioned by DANIEL TURCAN and JOHNNY GALVIN's VESPUCCI GROUP. The first season will launch in early 2021.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with CADENCE13, JESSICA WAPNER and VESPUCCI GROUP on a podcast that I hope will start an important conversation amongst my peers,” said FANNING. “Our lives are consumed by social media and the internet, and we need to be conscious of the negativity it can breed and the ways in which it is being misused that are so harmful. I even find myself comparing my thighs to other people’s thighs on INSTAGRAM. Through JESSICA’s investigation into DNP, a drug I had never heard of before, we hope to uncover and expose those preying on the vulnerable. This isn’t a chemistry story -- it’s the story of 21-year-olds who burned alive from the inside trying to reach an intangible goal of what society’s beauty standards are today.”

WAPNER said, "Moving this story from print to podcast will make for a far-reaching and in-depth examination of the many dire issues surrounding body image. Elle’s intelligence, openness and experience make her an ideal co-host. VESPUCCI GROUP’s collaborative spirit, dedication to journalism and storytelling skills make them the ideal producers, along with CADENCE13.”

CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN said, “We’re proud to be aligning with ELLE and JESSICA, two enormous talents who are clearly passionate about exploring the dangers of body image pressures and the risks people are willing to take, through the lens of this dark and terrifying story.”

