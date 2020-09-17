Routines

NPR and iHEARTRADIO are two of the four initial partners included in "recommended routines" for the launch of AMAZON Alexa "shareable routines."

The new feature, available in the U.S. TODAY (9/17), allows users to send routines -- aggregations of Alexa app commands to automate functions -- as URLs to friends and family. The NPR Routine triggers the date, time, weather, and NPR News after an alarm is dismissed; the iHEARTRADIO Routine triggers smart lights, coffee makers, and the "STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW" podcast. Other recommended routines issued for the launch include a HISTORY CHANNEL Routine with weather and a this-day-in-history fact, a HEADSPACE Routine that will dim lights, put other devices to "Do Not Disturb" mode, and open the HEADSPACE meditation skill, and routines for family (with dance breaks), fitness, study (triggering 30 minutes of Classical music), and screen time (tracking an hour of screen time before telling you to be more active).

"Routines are hugely popular among Alexa customers, and now it’s super easy to share your most useful Routines with others," said Alexa VP TONI REID. "So if you have a Routine that reminds you to stretch, and plays relaxing music every afternoon, you can share that with your friends. I’m excited for customers to try this feature and hope this makes their Alexa experience even better."

