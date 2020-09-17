Financing

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, INC. has closed on $15 million in financing via a senior secured convertible note placement with a "major existing institutional shareholder."

CEO/Chairman ROB ELLIN said, "With LIVEXLIVE experiencing momentum across the core segments of our business, adding $15 million of cash gives us both the liquidity and the balance sheet strength to accelerate some near-term growth opportunities, namely across subscription, distribution, pay-per-view and podcasting. We appreciate the confidence our institutional investor has shown by making this investment in both our management team and business model."

