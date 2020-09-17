Gilley (l) And Lee (r)

Country artists MICKEY GILLEY and JOHNNY LEE will co-host an exclusive, one-hour special on SIRIUSXM's WILLIE's ROADHOUSE channel to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the movie, "Urban Cowboy." The special will feature tracks from the film's hit soundtrack as well as special guests ANNE MURRAY, BOZ SCAGGS and BRIAN COLLINS.

The show will premiere on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th at 6p (ET), and replay SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th at 11a and 7p, and SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th at 8a and 8p. Fans can tune in on SIRIUSXM radio (channel 59) and on the SIRUSXM app.

"When they told me that JOHN TRAVOLTA might do the film 'Urban Cowboy' it dawned on me that at that time he was just coming off of 'Saturday Night Fever,' and my first thought was this could be a Country night fever," said GILLEY. "It was a really great ride that just keeps on going."

