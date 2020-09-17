October

UNIVERSITY RADIO FOUNDATION News-Talk WFAE/CHARLOTTE is partnering with BLUMENTHAL PERFORMING ARTS, QUEEN CITY PODCAST NETWORK, and ECLECS CREATIVE AGENCY to hold the first CHARLOTTE PODCAST FESTIVAL OCTOBER 5-30. The virtual event, with 60 speakers across 40 sessions, will offer online sessions on content and production, marketing, engagement, monetization, and legal issues.

“The festival gives WFAE and our partners another way to support the growing podcast community here in CHARLOTTE,” said WFAE Chief Content Officer/EVP JU-DON MARSHALL. “It builds on the training we’ve provided over the last year through our QUEEN CITY PODQUEST ACADEMY and workshops. WFAE remains committed to using podcasting as a way to support diverse storytellers in this community.”

Find out more at CharlottePodcastFestival.com.

« see more Net News