The fourth annual “I’m Listening,” a two-hour live national program that brings together artists, athletes and medical specialists to raise awareness and end the stigma of talking about mental health, airs on 230 ENTERCOM stations and as a RADIO.COM livestream on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd at 6p (local times).

It will feature singers JON BON JOVI, DJ KHALED, GUNS AND ROSES' DUFF MCKAGAN, CAGE THE ELEPHANT's BRAD SHULTZ, TLC’s CHILLI, singer-songwriter THOMAS RHETT, singer-songwriter KATY PERRY, singer-songwriter DEMI LOVATO, rapper G-EAZY, singer-songwriter LUKE COMBS, producer DEADMAU5, rapper WAKA FLOCKA FLAME, singer-songwriter ALANIS MORISSETTE, singer-songwriter LEWIS CAPALDI, singer-songwriter JULIA MICHAELS, singer-songwriter JEWEL, MOTLEY CRUE’s NIKKI SIXX, singer-songwriter AVA MAX, JUDAH AND THE LION’s JUDAH, X AMBASSADOR’ SAM NELSON HARRIS, and former CHICAGO BLACKHAWK DANIEL CARCILLO and the PHILADELPHIA EAGLES' BRANDON BROOKS.



This year’s “I’m Listening” program will address mental health through the lens of the global pandemic and the fight for racial equality, among other issues facing the country today. Co-hosted by BJ SHEA, morning show host for KISW/SEATTLE and Dr. CHRIS DONAGHUE, lecturer, therapist, educator and CHANNEL Q on-air host, the show will highlight shared mental health stories and experiences while also acting as a resource for those simply looking to connect, heal, and share. Listeners are encouraged to call in for advice or to share a story.



Guests will also include AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION (AFSP) Chief Medical Officer Dr. CHRISTINE MOUTIER and MCSILVER INSTITUTE FOR POVERTY POLICY AND RESEARCH AT NEW YORK UNIVERSITY (NYU) Exec. Dir. Dr. MICHAEL A. LINDSEY. The program will also feature TALINDA BENNINGTON, wife of late CHESTER BENNINGTON and founding partner of mental health advocacy foundation 320 CHANGES DIRECTION; and LILY CORNELL-SILVER, daughter of late CHRIS CORNELL and host of mental health-focused INSTAGRAM LIVE TV series “Mind Wide Open.”



“Conversations have the power to save lives, and in this time of heightened unrest, human connection and sharing experiences have never been more powerful,” said ENTERCOM Chief Programming Officer PAT PAXTON. “Like millions of others, my family has been impacted by mental health issues and the effects it has on families and friends. ‘I’m Listening’ is part of our year-round mental health initiative that is integral to not only who we are as a company, but who we are as people. We’re committed to continuing to leverage our national platform to engage in these crucial and healing conversations.”



“It’s very important during these times that we look to things that inspire us to be great ... to be excellent,” said DJ KHALED. “Keeping a positive mindset is the key to mental health. Always remember we have life ... embrace it.”



“My story is exhausting. It’s long, but at the end of the day, I think the more that we tell our stories, the more people then can recognize signs and symptoms within themselves,” said CARCILLO. “The more we talk about those two things, I think the more people will recognize signs that are affecting their quality of life, relations, job – whatever it may be – and then be able to enact change.”



“The conversations we are all having about mental health are deeper and timelier now than they ever have been. By reaching out and asking people in your life about their mental health, you can start a potentially lifesaving dialogue,” said MOUTIER. “As the largest suicide prevention organization, the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION, we applaud ENTERCOM for its ‘I’m Listening’ campaign. By encouraging their listeners to talk about mental health and suicidal struggles, they are showing that media can make a real difference in people’s lives.”



“I’m Listening” aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, please call the NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the CRISIS TEXT LINE by texting TALK to 741-741.



For more information about the campaign, please visit www.radio.com/im-listening. Follow the conversation on TWITTER and INSTAGRAM using the hashtag #ImListeningLIVE.

