New Direction

At 3p (ET) on THURSDAY (9/17) following SEMISONIC's "Closing Time" ENTERCOM Hot AC WSTR (STAR 94.1)/ATLANTA rolled construction noises and then unveiled a new format as Rhythmic AC "THE RHYTHM OF ATLANTA, THE NEW STAR 94."

The new format launched with MICHAEL JACKSON''s "WANNA BE STARTIN' SOMETHIN'."

ENTERCOM/ATLANTA Sr. VP/Market Manager RICK CAFFEY said, "The NEW STAR 94 will bring the rhythm of ATLANTA to life and capture the vibe of the metro area.” “In these difficult times, radio serves as a platform to both entertain and inform. We look forward to growing the well-established STAR brand into a place for our audience to feel good through top hits from their favorite artists.”

« back to Net News