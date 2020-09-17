First Under Campfire-Sony Deal

CAMPSIDE MEDIA, producers of podcasts "THE CLEARING," "TABLOID," and "OVER MY DEAD BODY," and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT have partnered for a slate of original podcasts.

The first podcast under the new agreement will be “CHAMELEON,” a true crime podcast about the "HOLLYWOOD Con Queen," a con artist who victimized HOLLYWOOD aspirants, hosted by "THE CLEARING" host (and CAMPSIDE partner) JOSH DEAN and co-created by DEAN and fellow CAMPSIDE partner and "TABLOID" host VANESSA GRIGORIADIS. The new show debuts OCTOBER 1st. CAMPSIDE was formed by DEAN, GRIGORIADIS, MATT SHAER, and ADAM HOFF in partnership with ELISABETH MURDOCH, STACEY SNIDER, and JANE FEATHERSTONE's SISTER production company. UNITED TALENT AGENCY represented CAMPSIDE MEDIA in the deal.

In a press release, a joint statement from DEAN and GRIGORIADIS said, “We are excited to have a partner in SONY MUSIC who shares our vision for creating ambitious, sticky, narrative shows that can reach global audiences. CAMPSIDE has an amazing slate of podcasts in development and we are thrilled to be launching CHAMELEON, the first series from our new company, as part of this relationship. We wanted to go big from the start and the story of the HOLLYWOOD Con Queen is the wildest scam we’ve ever encountered.”

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT PRES./ Global Digital Business and U.S. Sales DENNIS KOOKER said,“The CAMPSIDE MEDIA team are leaders at the intersection of longform journalism and narrative podcasting who have created some of the most fascinating and successful podcast series in recent years. We are pleased to be partnering with JOSH, VANESSA, MATT and ADAM to develop an all new slate of shows based on CAMPSIDE’s incredible reporting and investigative work and we look forward to supporting the growth of their captivating storytelling with listening audiences everywhere.”

“CAMPSIDE has found the perfect partner in SONY MUSIC, who from the beginning, has understood and valued their mission,” said UTA Head of Emerging Platforms OREN ROSENBAUM. “I have no doubt that this partnership will yield many incredible podcasts as they continue to build their unparalleled and original slate.”

« see more Net News