A Countdown Of Sorts

Music icon ELVIS COSTELLO is releasing "50 Songs for 50 Days” -- -song-a-day rollout of recordings made between 1977 and 2020, including several that will be issued here for the first time.

COSTELLO said, “These songs were written in response to events over these many years but it strikes me that you may find something useful in them at this present moment; a joke, a motto or even a couple of dance steps to keep the blood pumping and the hot sauce at hand. I hope these songs will amuse, console or even infuriate, because passive indifference is hardly the way forward.”

Further, COSTELLO has a new studio album – Hello Clockface – scheduled for release on OCTOBER 30th.

