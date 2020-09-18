THE NEW YORK TIMES reports, "The TRUMP administration issued new rules FRIDAY morning that will cripple the operation of two popular CHINESE-owned apps in the UNITED STATES."

CNBC reports, "The COMMERCE DEPT. announced FRIDAY morning that it would ban U.S. business transactions with CHINESE-owned social apps WECHAT and TIKTOK on SUNDAY."

New downloads of both TIKTOK and WECHAT will be prohibited beginning SUNDAY (9/20), but the TIKTOK app will still work until NOVEMBER 12th according to the COMMERCE DEPT. WECHAT's services ban begins SUNDAY.

That news comes ahead of an expected statement FRIDAY by Pres. TRUMP on whether or not the government will approve a deal for ORACLE to take a minority stake in TIKTOK and become a “trusted technology partner” for the company in the U.S.

More on this story as it develops.

